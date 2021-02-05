Police: Fingerprint led them to 2003 Georgia murder suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia police detectives say a fingerprint match more than 15 years after a killing led them to arrest a man in January in South Carolina for a 2003 killing. A judge on Friday declined to set bail for 46-year-old Alvin Barfield, refusing arguments from the defense that Barfield wasn’t a flight risk due to his cooperation with detectives. Columbus cold-case investigator Stuart Carter testified Friday that investigators took a fingerprint from the crime scene in 2003 where Albert Carter Woolfolk was stabbed and strangled that matched to Barfield late last year. Police haven’t identified another fingerprint from the scene, and believe two men would have been needed to take a big-screen TV from Woolfolk’s house in 2003.