Quiet start to the weekend; snowy end?

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Wind: WSW 9-15G25 High: 23-27

Forecast Discussion:

The weekend starts quite nicely with sun and clouds expected Saturday. It will be a bit breezy at times and highs will dip a bit compared to Friday. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 20s.

The big question on a lot of minds this weekend is will the coastal storm that develops in the Mid-Atlantic take a path that brings us a significant shot of snow or will the heaviest snow stay out of the area this time? It continues to look as if our area will likely see around 1-4" from it Sunday. The higher totals of this range appear to fall southeast.



