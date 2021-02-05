Tioga native part of Super Bowl surprise

(WBNG) -- Tioga High School graduate Michael Steflovich is one of 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers attending Sunday's Super Bowl.

Steflovich attended college in Tampa, Florida after graduating from Tioga in 2016. He now works at Tampa General Hospital in the adult ICU unit.

Steflovich said those who had received a COVID-19 vaccine and had interest in attending the Super Bowl were entered in a drawing. He and five other coworkers were selected.

"At first, I was like this has to be a spam email or something like that," he said. "I called a few other people and they got the email as well. It turned out to be the real thing."

Steflovich said he almost didn't believe it when he received the email.

"At first, I was like this has to be a spam email or something like that," he said. "I called a few other people and they got the email as well. It turned out to be the real thing."

Steflovich said the weekend of festivities also includes a TikTok tailgate, put on just for healthcare workers.

"Miley Cyrus will be performing. They're going to have local caterers bring food for us so honestly it's a nice celebration," he said.

Steflovich said with other fans attending, he knows the NFL is doing everything to keep fans safe.

"There will be strict physical distancing and mask wearing. That also goes for healthcare workers as well. Even though we did receive our COVID-19 vaccines, we still need do our part," he said.

Steflovich said he's turned into a Tampa Bay sports fan since moving there, and he'll be rooting for the Buccaneers.