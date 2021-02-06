1 dead, several injured in hotel shooting in Chicago suburb

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) — Police say one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a hotel in the Chicago suburb of Bloomingdale. Police said officers who responded about 2:35 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired on the fifth floor of the Indian Lakes Hotel saw several people fleeing the hotel. Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese tells WLS-TV that those who were shot were taken to hospitals. A man in his 20s was later pronounced dead. He says that one or more suspects involved might have fled after the shooting. It’s not clear what led to the shooting.