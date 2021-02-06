2 killed, 2 injured following crash in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- New York State Police is investigating a crash that killed two people and left two children injured.

Authorities say the crash occurred Friday at approximately 11:20 p.m. on State Route 17. They say a 2011 Kia Sorento was going westbound in the eastbound lane and struck a 2005 GMC Yukon head-on.

Police say an investigation revealed a 50-year-old Hallstead, Pa. man was driving the vehicle traveling westbound. The other vehicle was driven by a 27-year-old Windsor, N.Y. woman with a 29-year-old male passenger and three children ages 1, 3, and 4.

Officials say according to the investigation, the GMC Yukon attempted to take evasive action but was hit head-on by the Kia Sorento. The impact caused the Kia Sorento to spin out and hit the guardrail. They say the Kia Sorento rolled over but landed right-side-up ejecting the driver.

A third driver was hit by debris from the head-on crash. That driver was not injured.

The 50-year-old man was transported to Wilson Hospital when he was pronounced dead. The 27-year-old woman had to be extricated out of the vehicle by Five Mile Point Fire Company and transported to Wilson Hospital. She later died of her injuries.

The two children ages 3 and 4 suffered head injuries and the others were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation and names will not be released until proper notifications are made to family members.