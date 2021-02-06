Aid groups hail US taking Yemen’s Houthis off terror list

CAIRO (AP) — Aid agencies working in war-torn Yemen have welcomed plans by President Joe Biden’s administration to revoke the designation of Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terrorist group. The head of the International Rescue Committee said Saturday the designation would have done nothing to address terrorism in Yemen. Also, the Yemen director for the Norwegian Refugee Council says the move represents a “sigh of relief and a victory for the Yemeni people.” Yemen is suffering one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters, which the Biden administration cited in its decision. The Trump administration’s branding the Iran-backed Houthis as a terrorist organization had limited the provision of aid to Yemen.