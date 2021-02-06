Snow on Super Bowl Sunday

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy early. Snow showers develop between 8AM-11AM. 80%. Snow will be light lingering through much of the day. Snow tapers off between 4PM-7PM from west to east. Snowfall accumulations of a coating to 2 inches. High of 31 (26-33). Winds out of the southeast changing to the northwest at 5-12 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 7 (4-10). Winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:



A low pressure passing to the southeast of Cape Cod will lead to snow developing Sunday morning between 8AM-11AM. The snow will not be too impactful, mainly just a nuisance if you have any plans during the midday hours. Snow will end before the start of the game tomorrow from west to east.



This will not be the only chance for snow this week as another low pressure will move through the region on Tuesday!