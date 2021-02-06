El Salvador kept paying DC lobbyist after claim he was fired

MIAMI (AP) — Washington lobbyist Robert Stryk continued working for El Salvador’s government even after the country’s president claimed he had annulled a $450,000 contract that triggered a wave of criticism in the poor Central American country. Newly filed foreign lobbying records disclosed Saturday show that Stryk’s Sonoran Policy Group continued making calls to congressional offices and collected $214,000 in payments from El Salvador’s state intelligence agency even after President Nayib Bukele’s office said in August it had backed away from the deal.