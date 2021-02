PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 33 points and Ben Simmons had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 124-108 victory over the short-handed Brooklyn Nets. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers, who have won five of six. James Harden had 26 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Brooklyn, which was without stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.