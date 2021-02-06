Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh dies at 61 from cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The family of former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh says she has died at age 61 after years of surgeries and treatments for brain cancer. A family spokesman said Saturday that Bayh died Friday night in McLean, Virginia. Bayh was Indiana’s first lady for eight years after her husband, Democrat Evan Bayh, won election to the first of two terms as governor in 1988. Susan Bayh first underwent brain surgery in 2015 to remove a benign tumor. But she later had multiple surgeries and radiation and immunotherapy treatments after a malignant glioblastoma was discovered in May 2018.