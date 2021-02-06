Hifter’s forces welcome appointment of interim Libyan gov’t

CAIRO (AP) — Eastern Libyan forces have welcomed the appointment of an interim government to lead the war-torn North African country through to national elections later this year. The self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces said Saturday in a statement that it congratulated the “national figures” chosen through the U.N.-brokered process. The eastern-based forces are led by Khalifa Hifter, a powerful commander in Libya’s years-long war. The country has been divided since 2015 between two governments, one in the east and one in the west, with each backed by an array of militias and foreign governments.