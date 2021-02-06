Police shooting sets off fiery protests in southern Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The shooting of a street juggler has set off protests over alleged police violence in southern Chile, where several buildings were set ablaze and an officer held in custody for investigations. Local news media showed about 10 buildings set ablaze following Friday’s shooting. Police say 27-year-old Francisco Martínez Romero resisted officers at a routine identity check. A video circulated on social media showed an officer shooting toward the feet of the man, who waved what appeared to be two blunt machetes used in his performance. He then rushed toward the officer. Several shots were fired and the man collapsed in the street.