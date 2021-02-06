Tunisians defy police to mark killings of left-wing leaders

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Thousands of Tunisians pushed through a heavy security cordon and marched down the main avenue in their country’s capital to mark the eighth anniversary of the killing of a left-wing political leader. The Feb. 6, 2013 killing of Chokri Belaid outside his home and the slaying six months later of another left-wing leader plunged Tunisia into chaos. No one has been convicted in either case. Participants in the anniversary event in Tunis on Saturday chanted “No more fear, no more terror. The street belongs to the people” and defied police while marching to Avenue Bourguiba from a square renamed after Belaid,