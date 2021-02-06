Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Southern Wayne County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM EST

SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Lackawanna, Luzerne and Southern Wayne counties.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will be steadiest from the late

morning into the early afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

