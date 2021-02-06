Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 2:43PM EST until February 7 at 7:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 6 at 2:43PM EST until February 7 at 7:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NYNew
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Lackawanna, Luzerne and Southern Wayne counties.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will be steadiest from the late
morning into the early afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.