Bets surge at Tioga Downs before Super Bowl LV

(WBNG) -- Tioga Downs' FanDuel Sports-book in Nichols, N.Y. is taking Super Bowl bets for players in the Southern Tier.

The Casino opened at 9 a.m on Saturday until 10 p.m with the same hours for Sunday.

"We have limited hours and a 50 person cap for the FanDuel space for those who wish to place their bets up to and even during the game," Marketing Director for Tioga Downs Jim Weed said.

As of Saturday, over a hundred people had placed bets on the Super Bowl according to Weeds.

Tioga Downs required bets to be placed in-person due to online sportsbetting still being illegal in NY, despite Gov. Cuomo's public comments that it would be included in future budget proposals.

Players in Tioga Downs did not mind the in-person requirement, relishing the ability to gather in a space and engage with sports.

"It feels like a big step from where we were in March, they have the glass up but its not bad at all, and everyone is being safe so you can't beat it," said Tioga Downs player Chris Philips.

The Casino has been a major source of tax revenue for Tioga County.

"It raises a lot of sales tax income here in Tioga County and the region and we get some of that gambling money as well."