Ex-investment executive to plead guilty in admissions scam

BOSTON (AP) — A former executive at a private equity firm who cofounded an investment firm with U2′s Bono has agreed to plead guilty to charges connected to the college admissions bribery scheme. Federal prosecutors announced Friday that William McGlashan will plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and honest services wire fraud in exchange for a three-month prison sentence, community service and a $250,000 fine. Prosecutors had accused McGlashan of paying $50,000 to have someone correct his son’s ACT answers. McGlashan’s attorneys declined to comment Sunday. If the plea agreement is approved, McGlashan will be the 30th parent to plead guilty in the admissions case.