Food & Fire discusses chicken wing shortage on game day

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busiest days for take-out orders of the year, and restaurants in our area discussed with 12 News how they are keeping up with the rush, and during a national chicken wing shortage.

Food and Fire BBQ Taphouse Manager Jeff Kuehneman says the big game brings the restaurant a lot of business.

He says the restaurant began posting on their social media about placing orders in advance 10 days before Sunday to accommodate the influx.

While Food & Fire says it advertised other items on its menu, Kuehneman says their most popular item is still chicken wings.

The restaurant says it wasn't too affected by the chicken wing shortage, and it was glad, as many believe the dish to be a staple of game day.

Food & Fire said they were able to process orders smoothly Sunday thanks to their team.