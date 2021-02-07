Laughton’s 1st hat trick lifts Flyers past Capitals, 7-4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Laughton scored his first career hat trick, Sean Couturier had two goals in his first game back following a rib injury and the Philadelphia Flyers pulled away for a 7-4 victory over the Washington Capitals. James van Riemsdyk added a goal and an assist, running his points streak to seven games while helping Philadelphia overcome an early 2-0 deficit. Robert Hagg scored his first goal of the season in Philadelphia’s first win in regulation in five games. Joel Farabee had two assists, and Carter Hart made 33 saves. Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and had two assists for Washington. The Capitals lost their third straight despite outshooting Philly 37-23.