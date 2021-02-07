Police: Off-duty officer charged after car injures 2 in home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty police officer is facing charges after his car went out of control and crashed into a northeast Philadelphia home, hitting two residents and critically injuring one of them. Police say the car was heading north on Caroline Road near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport when it went airborne and crashed into the home at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Police say the car went through the property, leaving a 53-year-old woman critically injured and also injuring a 45-year-old man. Police say the 27-year-old off-duty officer will face aggravated assault, driving under the influence and other charges.