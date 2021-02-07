Ross Park Zoo kicked off game day with 4th Annual “Penguin Bowl”

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- While kick-off for the Super Bowl was just beginning, another bowl was going on earlier in Broome County featuring some different football players.

The 4th Annal Ross Park Zoo Penguin Bowl took place today, where penguin's competed for the MVP slot in their own game.

The zoo says it began hosting the event not only to connect with the community during the zoo's offseason but also to educate people about the endangered species.

Rachel Peppard, Member and Visitor Services Manager at the Ross Park Zoo says, " It's all about education. It's all about teaching our community that whether it's recycling or donating to our zoos to continue education efforts, it's all that they can have an impact on their species as well."

The zoo says it has recieved donations from the event and it is grateful for the support.

This year, Aurora was the MVP of the Penguin Bowl and crowned winner.