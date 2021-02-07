Samuels scores 32, leads No. 3 Villanova over Georgetown

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Jermaine Samuels scored a career-high 32 points to lead No. 3 Villanova to an 84-74 victory over Georgetown. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 14 points and Collin Gillespie had 12 for the Wildcats, who rebounded from Wednesday’s loss at St. John’s. Jahvon Blair scored 18 and Qudus Wahab had 17 for Georgetown. Villanova originally was scheduled to host Xavier on Sunday, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Musketeers’ program. Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing jumped at the opportunity to bump up the game, which had been scheduled for Feb. 17.