Search underway for 3 climbers on K2 mountain in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say an aerial search is underway to find three experienced climbers who lost contact with base camp during their ascent of one of the world’s deadliest peaks. Karrar Haideri, a top official with the Alpine Club of Pakistan, says army helicopters resumed the search that began a day earlier for Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara and his two companions, John Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile. The three lost contact with base camp late Friday and were reported missing Saturday after their support team stopped receiving reports from them during their ascent of the 8,611-meter (28,250-foot) high K2 mountain.