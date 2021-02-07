Super Bowl in Tampa creates ‘craziness’ outside, inside

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Super Bowl, the NFL’s signature event, looked nothing like any of the previous 54. About 25,000 fans were allowed to attend the game with 7,500 of those being vaccinated healthcare workers. Another 30,000 cardboard cutouts filled empty seats to create space and meet social distancing mandates. Masks were mandated but enforcing the policy was difficult if not impossible for the thousands gathered inside and outside Raymond James Stadium to watch the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.