UK vaccine gambles paid off, while EU caution slowed it down

SAINT-HERBLAIN, France (AP) — The European Union has chosen a careful route in its vaccine campaign to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. And as a result, it has seen a slow rollout of shots compared to Britain. Across the channel, the United Kingdom has shown speed and agility in its vaccine strategy. It has announced vaccine deals earlier, authorized shots from different companies more quickly, and experimented with stretching out the time between doses to get more people some protection quicker. The result is that the EU is in the U.K.’s rearview mirror. Britain has given at least one vaccine shot to about 15% of its population, compared to some 3% in the EU’s 27 nations.