Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:54AM EST until February 7 at 7:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NY

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 7 at 3:54AM EST until February 7 at 7:00PM EST by NWS Binghamton NYUpdated
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches
with up to 3 inches at highest elevations.
* WHERE…Luzerne, Lackawanna and Southern Wayne counties.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Steadiest snowfall expected late this
morning and early afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.