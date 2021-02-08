24 garment workers killed in flooded factory in Morocco

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s state news agency MAP says at least 24 workers have been killed in the city of Tangier after heavy rains flooded a clandestine garment factory. Firefighters and emergency workers on Monday rescued 10 survivors from the factory, in basement of a residential villa. According to MAP, search operations are still underway to rescue other workers trapped inside the flooded factory. The total number of workers inside the factory remains unknown. An investigation has been launched.