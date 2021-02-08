Stocks open higher on Wall Street, continuing strong streak

Stocks opened higher again on Monday, adding to a streak that gave the market its best weekly gain since November last week. Investors continue to be focused on company earnings and the higher prospects for more economic stimulus to combat the impact of the coronavirus. Treasury yields also continued to push higher. Shares of electric automaker Tesla rose 2.5% after the company said it had purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and pIans to allow customers to pay for their electric vehicles with the digital currency. Bitcoin rose 14% to $43,715 according to digital currency brokerage Coinbase.