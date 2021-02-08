Austria warns against travel to Tyrol, eases virus curbs

VIENNA (AP) — Austria has issued a warning against travel to its Tyrol province amid concerns over cases of a coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa. Monday’s move came even as the country eased its third lockdown by reopening schools, shops, hairdressing salons, museums and zoos. Officials have been discussing for days whether extra restrictions are required in Tyrol, a popular skiing destination. Federal authorities say 293 infections with the more contagious variant first discovered in South Africa have been confirmed in Tyrol. Austria’s overall relaxation of restrictions is far from complete. People going to the hairdresser will need to show a negative test result that is at most 48 hours old.