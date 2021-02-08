Skip to Content

Binghamton women split series against Albany

(WBNG) -- On Senior Day, the Binghamton women's basketball team defeated Albany to split the weekend series.

Final score:

Albany - 52 (6-8, 5-5 AE), Binghamton - 64 (5-11, 5-9 AE)

During pregame, senior Kaylee Wasco was honored in a Senior Day ceremony.

Sophomore Denai Bowman secured her first career double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore Cassidy Roberts scored a career high of eleven points.

Binghamton heads back on the road traveling to NJIT Saturday and Sunday. Tipoff times are to be determined later.

