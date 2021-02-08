Buttigieg to quarantine after security agent gets COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will quarantine for 14 days after a member of his security detail tested positive Monday for the coronavirus. The Transportation Department said in a statement Monday that the agent had been “in close contact” with Buttigieg including Monday morning prior to the agent’s positive result. Buttigieg has since tested negative and has had no symptoms. According to the department, Buttigieg received the first dose of the vaccination in recent weeks, and will receive the second dose when his quarantine is completed. In the meantime, the department says he “will take all necessary steps to ensure there is no spread.”