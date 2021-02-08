Skip to Content

Chase Anderson, Phillies finalize $4 million, 1-year deal

4:28 pm

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Right-hander Chase Anderson and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their  $4 million, one-year contract. Anderson was 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA in 10 appearances for Toronto last season. The 33-year-old was 29-16 with a 3.63 ERA over the previous three seasons in Milwaukee.  Anderson is 54-42 with a 4.06 ERA in 176 career games (167 starts) over seven major league seasons with Arizona (2014-15), Milwaukee (2016-19) and Toronto (2020). He will be in the mix for a spot in the rotation with Vince Velasquez, Spencer Howard and Matt Moore. Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, and Zach Eflin should again start the season as Philadelphia’s top three starters.

