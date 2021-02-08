Colesville man arrested for having ‘sexual encounters’ with girl under 13

(WBNG) -- Authorities arrested a 21-year-old from the town of Colesville for having sexual encounters with a girl under the age of 13.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office arrested Jon. R. Boening and charged him with predatory sexual assault against a child; a class A2 felony.

Boening was arrested on Feb. 5.

Authorities say Boening was processed for arrest and arraigned. As of Monday, he is in custody of the Broome County Correctional Facility.