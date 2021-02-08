Colombia will legalize undocumented Venezuelan migrants

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia will register hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants and refugees who are currently living in the country without papers in a bid to provide them with legal residence permits and facilitate their access to health care and legal employment opportunities. President Ivan Duque said on Monday that through a new temporary protection statute, Venezuelan migrants who are in the country illegally will be eligible for 10-year residence permits, while migrants who are currently there as temporary residents will be able to extend their stay.