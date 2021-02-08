Corps wants delay on hearing to shut down Dakota Access line

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday asked a federal judge to delay a hearing on a temporary shutdown of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, citing the changeover in personnel with the new administration. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg asked the Corps to outline its plans after an appeals court two weeks ago backed Boasberg’s order for an extensive environmental review on the project. The ruling also confirmed that that pipeline was operating without a key permit. The Corps said in its request filed Monday night that more time is needed to brief the new administration officials who will be required “to learn the background of and familiarize themselves with this lengthy and detailed litigation.” The hearing on the permit issue is scheduled Wednesday.