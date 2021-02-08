Firefighters battle blaze, partial collapse in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Firefighters have been battling a blaze and partial collapse at a multistory building on Pittsburgh’s South Side. The blaze reported at about 2:30 p.m. sent flames and smoke poured from the building. At one point, the side of the building facing 11th street collapsed. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the first floor of the building houses a barber shop and the South Side Welcome Center, which is home to the South Side Chamber of Commerce. The other floors contain residential units. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately clear.