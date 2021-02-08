Skip to Content

Florida man sentenced in Giuliani-related fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida businessman whose fraud-busting business was exposed as a fraud has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison in a case in which prosecutors showed Rudy Giuliani was used as a consultant to attract investors. David Correia was sentenced Monday in a remotely conducted proceeding by a Manhattan federal court judge. In October, Correia pleaded guilty to making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and conspiring to commit wire fraud. The plea came in connection with $2.3 million raised for a company called Fraud Guarantee that was supposed to protect investors in businesses from becoming victims of fraud. Prosecutors said hundreds of thousands of dollars was diverted for personal use.

