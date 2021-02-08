Greece says Turkey’s 2-state model for Cyprus a non-starter

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says it’s unlikely that “substantial” talks to reunify ethnically split Cyprus could resume if Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots insist on pursuing a two-state accord that defies a United Nations and European Union-endorsed framework for federation. Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday that in their public statements, the leaders of Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriots are “outside the framework” of an envisioned federation made up of Greek and Turkish speaking zones that the two sides agreed would form the basis of a peace deal more than 40 years ago.