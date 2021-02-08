Illinois man gets 30 years for sex assault on woman at bank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman he took hostage at gunpoint last year during a bank robbery that led to a police standoff. The Rockford Register Star reports that 39-year-old Nicholas August was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon. Police said that during a January 2020 robbery the Rockford man threatened employees at Heritage Credit Union in Rockford with a pellet gun that resembled a real handgun. He held a woman employee hostage during a police standoff that lasted nearly seven hours.