Justice Dept. seeks resignations of Trump-era US attorneys

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department will ask U.S. attorneys who were appointed by former President Donald Trump to resign from their posts, as the Biden administration moves to transition to its own nominees. That’s according to a senior Justice Department official who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. But the U.S. attorney overseeing the federal tax probe involving President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has been asked to remain in place. And U.S. Attorney John Durham, who was appointed in October by then-Attorney General William Barr as a special counsel to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, will remain in that capacity. The transition process happens routinely between administration and is expected to take weeks.