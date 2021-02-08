Skip to Content

Police: 4 dead in pair of double homicides in Philadelphia

11:56 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say four people died in a pair of double homicides in Philadelphia over the weekend. Police say a man and woman were found shot to death in a rooming house in the Logan section of north Philadelphia on Saturday morning. Police said 33-year-old Christopher Williams and 35-year-old Shakia Allen were pronounced dead at the scene. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were shot to death in a second-floor unit of an apartment complex in the Lawncrest neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names weren’t immediately released. No arrests were reported.

Associated Press

