Police: 4 dead in pair of double homicides in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say four people died in a pair of double homicides in Philadelphia over the weekend. Police say a man and woman were found shot to death in a rooming house in the Logan section of north Philadelphia on Saturday morning. Police said 33-year-old Christopher Williams and 35-year-old Shakia Allen were pronounced dead at the scene. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were shot to death in a second-floor unit of an apartment complex in the Lawncrest neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names weren’t immediately released. No arrests were reported.