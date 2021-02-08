Price Chopper, Tops Markets to merge under one company

(WBNG) -- Price Chopper and the Tops Markets announced Monday that the two companies will merge.

In a news release, the two grocery stores with ties to New York State say the merger will double the companies' footprint in the northeast. There will be 30,000 employees and 300 stores operating under the merger.

They say the merger will allow them to compete better and offer more value to their customers.

The new parent company's headquarters will be in Schenectady, N.Y. as well as Price Chopper's HQ, where it was. Top's Markets HQ will remain in Williamsville, N.Y.

Price Chopper President and CEO Scott Grimmet will serve as the new parent company's CEO and serve on the Board of Directors.

Also, Tops Markets Chairman and CEO Frank Curci will serve on the Board of Directors for the new parent company and as a consultant to assist in the transition.

The businesses say, the transaction is expected to close in the coming months. Details regarding the financial terms of the transaction were not released.

