Skip to Content

Texas GOP Rep. Wright, who battled health issues, dies at 67

New
11:53 am National News from the Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The office of Texas Republican Congressman Ron Wright, who had battled health challenges over the past year including lung cancer treatment, has died more than two weeks after contracting COVID-19. A spokesman says the 67-year-old died Sunday, but he didn’t know the cause of death. His office says the congressman and his wife, Susan, had been admitted at a Dallas hospital the previous two weeks after contracting COVID-19. Wright announced in January that he had tested positive for the virus. Wright represented Texas’ 6th Congressional District and was first elected in 2018.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content