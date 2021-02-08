Brindisi concedes after Tenney’s narrow House win certified

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi conceded that it was “time to close the book on this election,” hours after New York officials certified Republican Claudia Tenney’s razor-thin victory in the nation’s last undecided congressional race. Brindisi’s statement Monday came three days after a state judge ruled that Tenney won the race for central New York’s 22nd Congressional District by 109 votes. Brindisi said he congratulated Tenney and offered to make the transition as smooth as possible.