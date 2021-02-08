Sen. Gillibrand seeks investigation into helicopter crashes that killed members of the National Guard

(WBNG) -- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is calling for an investigation into crashes involving the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter following multiple fatal crashes of the aircraft since December 2020.

Gillibrand refers to when three members of the national guard were killed when a UH-60 helicopter crashed just outside of Rochester, N.Y. in January and when three more were killed on Feb. 5 when their aircraft crashed near Boise, Idaho.

She also specified an incident where a variation of the UH-60 helicopter crashed and killed two other members in California.

In a letter sent to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the senator has asked for an investigation into these crashes to see if there is a pattern causing the malfunctions.

In a news release, Gillibrand said:

“When our brave service members put on their uniforms and go to work, they should have confidence their command is looking out for the safety and readiness of their equipment. I’m urging the DoD to launch a comprehensive investigation of these UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashes to determine if there is a pattern. I pray for the families of the service members who lost their lives in crashes and I will keep fighting to ensure our armed services have safe equipment.”

Her full letter is posted below: