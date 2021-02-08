Settlement near in case of pot suspect killed by state dozer

The estate of a man who was run over by a bulldozer while being chased by Pennsylvania State Police for illegally growing a handful of pot plants is nearing settlement of its federal wrongful death lawsuit against the state. The suit by Gregory Longenecker’s family contends that state police and the game commission took “crazy and lethal action” against an unarmed man who posed no threat. The 51-year-old had fled into thick brush after being caught growing marijuana on public land near Reading. State police commandeered a Pennsylvania Game Commission bulldozer to give chase. Longenecker’s body was found under the treads. A federal judge has scheduled a hearing for next month to review the settlement.