Snow, ice disrupt transport in Germany, Netherlands

BERLIN (AP) — Transport disruption in Germany and the Netherlands has persisted into a second day as heavy snowfall and icy temperatures grip parts of central and northern Europe. Dutch children’s return to school after a coronavirus lockdown, planned for Monday, was delayed. Trucks got stuck in snowdrifts overnight on the A4 highway near Gera in eastern Germany, while part of the A7 highway near Goettingen in northern Germany was closed after trucks got stuck on uphill stretches. Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said services remained suspended across parts of central and northern Germany. Dutch railway operator NS said a “very limited service” was expected in the Netherlands on Monday.