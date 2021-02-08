Snow is on the way for the morning

Tonight: Light snow develops. A trace to 2” possible by morning. Wind: SE/S 4-9 Low: 10-18



Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase through tonight with temperatures dropping early. A range in temperatures of 10-18 is possible. Snow arrives overnight and continues through midday before tapering west to east.

