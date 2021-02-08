Sources: Biden officials snub Salvadoran leader in DC trip

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration turned down a meeting request with El Salvador’s president on an unannounced trip to Washington last week, as criticism of the Central American leader mounts among Democrats, according to three people with knowledge of the decision. The trip by Nayib Bukele has not been previously reported and came after a top White House official warned in an interview that the Biden administration expected to have “differences” with Bukele. The three people said Monday that in rejecting the meeting the Biden administration wanted to ensure Bukele didn’t try to tout any meeting as a show of support before key legislative elections later this month. El Salvador’s foreign minister denies making any formal or informal request for such a meeting.