Susquehanna SPCA on track to open new shelter this spring

(WBNG) -- After years of planning and raising money, the Susquehanna SPCA is in the home stretch of constructing their new shelter.

"It's been a long road, it feels almost magical to be here," said Susquehanna SPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

The new facility brings all kinds of upgrades to ensure animals feel safe and secure during their stay. One of the newest upgrades includes an HVAC system specifically designed for animal shelters.

"Dogs in this room can't smell dogs in this room. Cats can't smell dogs, believe it or not, it's all scientific," said Haynes.

However, Haynes says it was not only important to make animals comfortable, but to also welcome people visiting the shelter.

"If you're coming in to surrender a cat, and I'm coming in to adopt a dog, we could be sitting next to each other. It's never fun to surrender animals," said Haynes.

As a solution, the staff came up with a design that would feature two main entrances to the shelter. One entrance is a lobby for those looking to adopt, and the other is for those facing the tough choice of surrendering their animal.

"We wanted to be able to give people privacy and a place of comfort where they can really be honest with us," said Haynes.

However, all of these bells and whistles come at a cost, five million dollars to be exact. At the beginning of the pandemic, that price tag seemed daunting.

"I have chills just thinking about it. Of course when the pandemic hit, we were a nervous wreck because we're in the middle of this project," said Haynes.

Through the generous support of the community, the shelter has raised 4.7 million dollars.

"People came out to show us that they supported us, that they supported the animals. We had people reaching out to us, trying to help out in any way, shape, or form," said Haynes.

The new shelter is expected to be completed by May of this year. To learn more about how you can support the Susquehanna SPCA, you can visit their Facebook page, website, or call them at 607-547-8111.